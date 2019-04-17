The Class 4A state tennis tournament for the LaFayette Ramblers and Lady Ramblers turned out to be a short one as they were swept by traditional state powerhouse Marist Tuesday afternoon in Atlanta.
On the boys' side, Dylan Parker and Tyler Massingill lost their singles matches by identical 6-0, 6-0 scores, while the team of Justin Lawrance and Anthony Collins also were shut out, 6-0, 6-0.
Andrew Long and Damian Brown dropped their first set, 6-3, and were tied 2-2 in the second set when the match was halted. Isaiah Southern was ahead 7-5, 1-0 when his match came to an end.
LaFayette ended the season with a 12-4 record.
On the girls' side, the Lady Ramblers fell to the Region 7 champions, 5-0.
Micaela Hobbs and Greenlee Fountain were both beaten, 6-0, 6-0, while Grace Hamilton suffered a 6-2, 6-0 loss.
In doubles, the team of Aubrey Steadman and LaTyah Barber were beaten 6-1, 6-0, while Kloe Ludy and Megan Torbett were beaten 6-0, 6-0 as Lady Ramblers ended the year 10-6 overall.
Ringgold, Gordon Lee girls eliminated
The Lady Tigers lost at North Hall, 5-0, in the first round of the Class 3A state tournament on Tuesday, while the Lady Trojans suffered a 3-0 loss at Irwin County in their first round match in the Class 1A Public School state tournament. Individual scoring had not been provided as of press time.
The Gordon Lee boys will play at Telfair County in their first round on Wednesday.