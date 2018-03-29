The Ringgold tennis teams came up just a little shy in their efforts against North Murray on Wednesday as both the Tigers and Lady Tigers lost by scores of 3-2.
Zoie Metcalf won in singles for the Ringgold girls, while the team of Sydney Pittman & Rachel Akers scored a win in doubles.
In the boys' match, Drew Anderson won at No. 1 singles, while Collin Cook and Seth Pittman won again at No. 1 doubles.
The Region 6-AAA tournament will be held in Calhoun April 10-11. Seedings for the tournament have not yet been determined.