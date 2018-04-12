The Ringgold Tigers tennis team is headed to the Class 3A state tournament.
The Tigers went 2-1 at the Region 6-AAA tournament this week to earn the region's No. 3 seed. Ringgold knocked off Sonoraville on Tuesday by a 4-1 count before losing to Calhoun, 5-0, in the semifinals. In Wednesday's consolation match, they edged past North Murray, 3-2.
Edward Cho (No. 2 singles), Jacob Anderson (No. 3 singles) and the No. 1 doubles team of Seth Pittman and Collin Cook all won their matches against the Mountaineers with the doubles win clinching the victory after a third-set tiebreaker.
Ringgold will travel to Pace Academy this Tuesday at 3 p.m. for the first round.