The Ridgeland tennis teams dropped 3-0 home decisions to Dade County on Wednesday afternoon.
Eric Counts defeated Evan Boeding, 6-4, 6-1, at No. 1 singles, while Devin Avery picked up a 6-1, 6-1 win over Fred Norman in the other singles match. In the only doubles match, Hayden Konrad and Jesse Chen beat Boeding and Norman, 8-6.
In the girls' match, Abby Moore got past Nichole Payne, 6-1, 6-3, while Miranda Irvin stopped Lexi Mitchell, 6-1, 6-2. The Lady Wolverines closed it out as Karen and Crystal Zheng defeated Payne and Mitchell, 8-1.