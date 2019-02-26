The LFO tennis teams took the court for the first time in 2019 on Tuesday, but dropped a pair of matches to region foe Coahulla Creek.
In the boys' match, the Colts swept the Warriors, 5-0. Colt Souther defeated Daniel Kellman, 6-0, 6-0. Cam Souther beat Ayvin Christian, 6-3, 6-3, while Blake Arnold beat Aiden Murphy, 6-4, 6-2.
In doubles action, the team of Jacob Tate and Sam Wilson defeated James Dandridge and Tommy King, 6-1, 6-1, while Parker Teasley and Brock Parham beat Malik and Trey Ware, 6-2, 6-2.
In the girls' match, the Lady Colts picked up a 4-1 victory.
Evy Mulkey defeated Grace Turner, 6-1, 6-3, and Alex Rowe beat Abbie Garner, 6-3, 6-4. The only victory for LFO came at No. 2 singles where Macey Gregg beat Kaitlain Ott, 6-4, 6-4.
The doubles matches also went the way of the visitors. Christian Gordon and Julianna Loller defeated Nhi Nguyen and Gracie Cochran, 6-0, 6-1, while Ivania Trevino and Destiney Beck beat Reaghan Howell and Zamiyah Ball, 6-0, 6-0.