The LaFayette Ramblers stepped out of region on Wednesday and traveled to Catoosa County to face Ringgold.
In the girls' match, the Lady Ramblers emerged victorious by a count of 4-1.
Micaela Hobbs beat Maggie Reed, 6-1, 6-1, at No. 1 singles. Gracie Hamilton picked up a 6-3, 6-1 win over Zoie Metcalf at No. 2 singles, while Greenlee Fountain beat Olivia Brumfield at No. 3 singles, 6-0, 6-0.
In doubles, Ringgold got its only point from the No. 1 team of Sydney Pittman and Rachel Akers, who took down Aubrey Steadman and LaTyah Barber, 6-2, 6-1. LaFayette would win the final match at No. 2 doubles as Marquila Howell and Rylee Stansberry beat Ashlyn Propst and Harper Haupt, 7-5, 6-1.
Exhibition singles winners included Reed from Ringgold and Abbey Keys from LaFayette. Exhibition doubles wins were collected by the LaFayette teams of Kloe Ludy and Savannah Johnson, along with Gracelin Henry and Brooklyn Potts. Brumfield teamed with Savannah Simmons to pick up an exhibition win for the Lady Tigers.
In the boys' match, the Ramblers also won, 4-1.
At No. 1 singles, LaFayette's Isaiah Southern beat Edward Cho, 6-4, 6-2, while Tyler Massingill defeated Camden Tunnell, 6-3, 6-4, at No. 3 singles. Ringgold got its point at No. 2 singles as Brian Kim took down Dylan Parker in a three-setter, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.
The Ramblers would sweep in doubles. The team of Andrew Long and Damian Brown defeated Ty Williams and Andrew Haney, 6-2, 6-0, at No. 1 doubles, while Justin Lawrance and Anthony Collins held off Austin Harris and Isaac Self at No. 2 doubles, 6-4, 6-3.