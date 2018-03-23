The LaFayette Lady Ramblers improved to 5-5 overall and 2-3 in Region 6-AAAA with a 3-2 road victory over Northwest Whitfield at Dalton's Lakeshore Park on Friday.
S.J. Oxford and Aubrey Steadman both lost their singles matches in straight sets, but Micaela Hobbs would get an important point for LaFayette with a 6-1, 5-7, 7-6 (4) win at No. 2 singles.
The No. 1 doubles team of Lauren Torbett and LaTyah Barber pulled out a 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 victory, while Emma Richardson and Gracie Hamilton finished it off with a 6-3, 7-5 win.
The LaFayette boys weren't as fortunate as they were stung by another narrow loss.
Jarrod Sitton won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles and Isaiah Southern picked up a comfortable 6-3, 6-3 victory at No. 2 singles, but those would be the only two points for the Ramblers.
Andrew Long, playing No. 3 singles, lost a tough three-setter, as did the team of Jonah Hobbs and Damian Brown. Jac Curole and Tyler Massingill lost in straight sets as the Bruins won the match, 3-2.
The Ramblers dropped to 5-5 overall and 0-5 in region play.
LaFayette will host Ringgold on Tuesday in a non-region match before heading to Trion on Thursday to end the regular season. The region tournament will be back at Lakeshore Park April 10 and 11.