The LaFayette High School tennis teams raised the curtain on the 2019 season on Wednesday and split a pair of matches against Chattooga in Summerville.
The Ramblers scored a 3-2 win over Indians. Andrew Long won 8-5 over J.J. Roberts and Tyler Massingill scored an 8-3 win over Carter Lowenburg. Chattooga's singles win was a 9-8 victory by Hamilton Ratliff over Isaiah Southern.
In doubles, Dakota Foster and Cole Cavin scored a 9-8 win for the Indians over Damian Brown and Anthony Collins. However, LaFayette would get the all-important third point as Dylan Parker and Justin Lawrance beat Gary Beach and Colin Drawdy, 8-3.
In an exhibition match, LaFayette's team of Ben Maanum and Roger Ramey won by a 6-0 score.
Chattooga turned the tables in the girls' match with a 3-2 win. The Lady Indians won two singles matches. Mia Crider defeated Micaela Hobbs, 8-4, and Jessica Brown beat Gracie Hamilton, 8-3. The Lady Ramblers got a point as Greenlee Fountain doubled up Cierra Lewis, 8-4.
The doubles matches were split. Chattooga's team of Gracie Nixon and Emily Deberry defeated Aubrey Steadman and LaTyah Barber, 8-3, while LaFayette's Lauren Torbett and Caylee Purcell scored an 8-4 win over Mansi Patel and Aliyah Black.
LaFayette won three exhibition doubles matches. Megan Torbett and Rylee Stansberry won 8-1. Kloe Ludy and Marquila Howell teamed up for a 6-3 victory, while Gracelin Henry and Brooklynn Potts also won their match, 6-3.
LaFayette will be at home on Thursday to take on LFO at 4 p.m.