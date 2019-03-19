The LaFayette and Heritage High School tennis teams met in Boynton on Monday night for a Region 6-AAAA showdown and the Orange-and-Black returned to Walker County later in the evening after a split in the day's proceedings.
In the boys' match, LaFayette pulled out a 3-2 victory.
Isaiah Southern beat Davis Kilgo at No. 1 singles, 7-5, 6-1, while Tyler Massingill defeated Justus Smith, 7-6 (5), 6-3, at No. 3 singles. Heritage got a pair of points as Cooper Terry took down Andrew Long, 6-1, 6-0, at No. 2 singles, while the team of Eric Wootten and Nathan Minton beat Damian Brown and Dylan Parker, 7-5, 7-6 (5).
The match would come down to No. 2 doubles and it was the Ramblers' team of Anthony Collins and Justin Lawrance beating Ethan Bone and Montgomery Alred, 6-1, 6-4, to clinch the match for LaFayette (7-1).
On the girls' side, the Lady Generals juggled their lineup and it paid off with a 3-2 victory as they improved to 4-1 overall and 2-1 in region play.
All three of Heritage's wins came in singles matches. Maleah McAllister beat Micaela Hobbs at No. 1 singles, 6-1, 6-1. Morgan Phillips got past Gracie Hamilton, 7-5, 6-4, at No. 2 singles, while Bailey Christol handled Greenlee Fountain, 6-1, 6-2, at No. 3 singles.
In doubles', LaFayette's top team of Aubrey Steadman and LaTyah Barber beat Anna Grace Skinner and Autumn Viars, 6-2, 6-1. LaFayette also got the final point as Lauren Torbett and Caylee Purcell beat Kaylee Bright and Kortney McKenzie, 6-2, 6-2.
The Lady Ramblers fell to 6-2 overall.