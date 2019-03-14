The LaFayette Ramblers and Lady Ramblers both improved to 5-1 on the season after taking down Southeast Whitfield in a pair of Region 6-AAAA matches Wednesday afternoon in LaFayette.
The Lady Ramblers surrendered just four games in a 5-0 victory over the Lady Raiders. Micaela Hobbs won her singles match, 6-0, 6-0. Gracie Hamilton earned a 6-0, 6-1 win and Greenlee Fountain picked up a 6-0, 6-0 victory.
In doubles' action, the team of Aubrey Steadman and Caylee Purcell earned a 6-0, 6-2 win, while Lauren Torbett and LaTyah Barber were victorious by scores of 6-0 and 6-1.
In exhibition doubles' action, Gracelin Henry and Savannah Johnson won 6-0, 6-0, while Johnson teamed with Brooklyn Potts for an abbreviated 6-3 win.
On the boys' side, LaFayette swept the singles matches on their way to a 4-1 victory. Isaiah Southern won 6-1, 6-2. Andrew Long earned a 7-5, 6-3 victory and Tyler Massingill won his match, 6-2, 6-2.
Damian Brown and Anthony Collins won at No. 1 doubles, 6-1, 6-3, but the team of Erik Vasquez and Kevin Hijar prevented the shutout for Southeast as they defeated Levi Goins and Logan Ramey, 7-5, 7-6.