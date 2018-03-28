The LaFayette Ramblers hosted the Ringgold Tigers on Tuesday night and the Blue-and-White would head back to Catoosa County with a split in their matches.
The Tigers claimed a 4-1 win behind two wins in singles and a sweep in doubles.
Edward Cho beat Isaiah Southern, 6-4, 7-5, at No. 2 singles, while Jacob Anderson won 6-4, 6-4 at No. 3 singles against Andrew Long. In doubles, Collin Cook and Seth Pittman kept rolling with a 6-0, 6-3 win over Damian Brown and Jonah Hobbs, while Chandler Chastain and Jared Brunner picked up a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Jac Curole and Tyler Massingill.
LaFayette's lone win came at No. 1 singles where Jarrod Sitton beat Drew Anderson, 6-1, 6-4.
The two teams split exhibition matches. Dylan Parker won in singles for the Ramblers, while the team of Richie Lawer and Seth Reed won for the Tigers.
LaFayette's girls pulled out a 3-2 win in their match, getting all three wins in singles play.
S.J. Oxford defeated Sydney Hermann, 6-2, 6-1. Micaela Hobbs held off Mikayla Dycus, 6-1, 6-4, and Aubrey Steadman handled Harper Haupt, 6-0, 6-4.
Doubles went the way of Ringgold. Sydney Pittman and Rachel Akers beat Lauren Torbett and LaTyah Barber in a 7-5, 6-7, 10-7 (4) slugfest, while Hali Clements and Callie Gilbert claimed a 6-0, 6-1 win over Emma Richardson and Gracie Hamilton.
The Lady Ramblers won two exhibition doubles matches. Kloe Ludy and Caylee Purcell won their match, as did the team of Macy Brewer and Maddie Finkbone.