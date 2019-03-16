The LaFayette Ramblers improved to 6-1 on the season after a 5-0 win at Dade County on Saturday.
Isaiah Southern and Andrew Long both won their singles matches by 8-0 scores, while Tyler Massingill earned an 8-5 win. Damian Brown and Dylan Parker picked up an 8-3 victory, while the team of Anthony Collins and Justin Lawrance won their match by an identical score.
Levi Goins and Logan Ramey lost an exhibition doubles match, 9-8 (4).
The Lady Ramblers are also 6-1 on the year, but not before rallying for a 3-2 win over the Lady Wolverines.
Micaela Hobbs and Grace Hamilton lost their matches, 8-0, but Greenlee Fountain answered with an 8-1 win. Then in doubles, Aubrey Steadman and Megan Torbett won 8-2, while Lauren Torbett and Kloe Ludy got an 8-5 win to clinch the match.
In exhibition doubles, the team of Caylee Purcell and Marquila Howell scored an 8-1 victory, while Rylee Stansberry and Maddie Finkbone won 8-0. Gracelin Henry and Brooklyn Potts also played, but were edged out, 8-6.