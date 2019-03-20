The LaFayette Ramblers are now 8-1 on the season after a 3-2 region win at Pickens on Wednesday.
In the boys' match, Isaiah Southern got a win at No. 1 singles, 6-4 and 6-4, while Tyler Massingill won his match, 6-1 and 6-4, at No. 3 singles. The final point came from the team of Anthony Collins and Justin Lawrance, who won the No. 2 doubles match, 7-5 and 6-2.
Andrew Long lost 4-6, 7-6 (6), and 7-5 at No. 2 singles, while the team of Damian Brown and Dylan Parker, fell by scores of 7-5, 3-6 and 6-3 at No. 1 doubles.
The Lady Ramblers had a much easier time with a 5-0 victory that moved them to 7-2 overall on the season.
Micaela Hobbs (No. 1 singles) and Gracie Hamilton (No. 2 singles) both won their matches, 6-0 and 6-0, while Caylee Purcell got the start at No. 3 singles and won, 7-5 and 6-1.
In the doubles matches, Aubrey Steadman and Megan Torbett claimed the win, 6-3, 4-6 and 6-4 at No. 1 doubles, while at No. 2 doubles, Lauren Torbett and Kloe Ludy won 6-2 and 6-4.
LaFayette will play host Gilmer on Thursday.