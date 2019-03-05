The LaFayette Ramblers' tennis team improved to 3-0 on the season with a 5-0 victory over Gordon Lee on Tuesday afternoon in LaFayette.
In singles, Isaiah Southern defeated Ryan McCurdy, 6-3, 6-2. Andrew Long got by Tucker Trivett, 6-3, 6-3, while Tyler Massingill picked up a win via forfeit.
In doubles, the team of Damian Brown and Anthony Collins beat Owen Frost and Bradley Stoker, 7-3, 6-4, while Justin Lawrance and Dylan Parker defeated Sam Fehr and Michael Atkins, 6-1, 6-4.
It was the same score on the girls' side as the Lady Ramblers improved to 2-1 on the young season.
Micaela Hobbs beat Jill Brandenburg, 6-0, 6-0. Gracie Hamilton handled Bethany Underwood, 6-2, 6-3, while Greenlee Fountain beat McKenzie Bailey, 6-0, 6-3.
The doubles team of Aubrey Steadman and Megan Torbett defeated Jheri Finch and Chloe Beth Dockery, 6-2, 6-2, while the final match saw Lauren Torbett and Caylee Purcell beat Kailee Jordan and Sidney Gasaway, 6-0, 6-1.