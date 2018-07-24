The sport of tennis has already taken Andrew Cobb plenty of places. Now it's about to take him all the way to Minnesota.
The 2008 LaFayette High School graduate will be headed to the Land of 10,000 Lakes to head up the women's tennis program at Southwest Minnesota State University, an NCAA Division II program. The college currently only offers tennis for women.
Cobb said he was excited about the opportunity.
"The goal with any coaching move is to up, not laterally, and since this position is at the NCAA Division II level and has an athletic administration component, it is allowing me to move up in college athletics."
At LaFayette, Cobb played No. 1 singles all four years, amassing a 49-8-1 record and helping the Ramblers to three state playoff appearances. He was ranked as high as No. 41 in the state of Georgia and ranked No. 201 in the nine-state Southern Region in the USTA 18U junior rankings.
After high school, Cobb attended Marion Military Institute, a junior college in Marion, Alabama, where he played No. 2 singles and No. 1 doubles as a freshman. He won the conference singles championship in the No. 2 flight and earned a No. 12 national ranking in singles. He was also ranked seventh, regionally, in doubles and helped his team to a No. 23 national ranking in its inaugural season by going 9-6 in singles play and 8-7 in doubles.
As a sophomore year, MMI climbed to No. 13 in the national rankings, while Cobb personally was ranked No. 58 nationally in singles (7-6 overall) and No. 35 nationally in doubles (9-5).
Cobb would later transfer and finish his Master's Degree in Business Administration at Reinhardt University in Waleska, Ga. Playing primarity No. 2 or 3 singles, he went 7-5 in singles and 8-4 while playing both No. 1 and No. 2 doubles. Those numbers earned him a spot on the AAC All-Conference Team and the AAC All-Academic Team, while he also was named an NAIA Daktronics Scholar-Athlete. He was the AAC Player-of-the-Week in three consecutive weeks, the first time in RU program history a player has earned the award three times in a season and three weeks in a row.
He played in the same spots as a senior, finishing 7-5 in singles and doubles to end his career with a record of 31-22 in singles and 32-21 in doubles.
Cobb also later coached at Reinhardt where he helped the men's and women's programs to their first-ever winning seasons, as well as the first-ever AAC regular season title for the women's program and a first-ever national ranking (No. 23). The men's team also began its current streak of conference titles with Cobb on the staff. The Eagles achieved a No. 15 national ranking, an NAIA national tournament berth and an spot in the Sweet 16 after upsetting No. 13-seed Westmont (Cal.).
From there, he accepted a job at NAIA Montreat College in North Carolina where he was the men's and women's head coach.
A USPTA Elite Professional, Cobb led the Montreat women's team to their most single-season victories in school history. Both teams also qualified for the AAC Tourmament, marking the first time that both programs had made the conference tournament field. In addition, the women's team was honored by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) after posting an overall team grade point average of 3.79.
In his five years as a college coach, seven players were named to the AAC Champions of Character Team, six to the AAC All-Conference Team, 10 to the All-Academic Team, four to the AAC All-Freshman Team, five to the NAIA Daktronics Scholar-Athlete Team, nine to the ITA All-American Team and one was an NAIA All-American Honorable Mention.
Cobb said he was prepared to leave the warmer, milder climates of the Southeast for the colder and at times brutal Minnesota winters.
"It will be an interesting change, but the campus is amazing, especially since the buildings are connected throughout campus so you never really have to step outside during the winter months," he explained. "It will definitely be a change from what I'm use to in Georgia and North Carolina, but it's an exciting change nonetheless."
He said his goal at SMSU is to return the well-established Mustangs program back to the nationally-recognized level of success it once enjoyed.
"The first and most important step is to recruit players who are strong on the courts and in the classroom and who are hungry to set the bar high for the next group of players coming in," he continued. "Once the program has the foundational players, everything else will fall into place. To simplify, I have to bring a new energy from a coaching standpoint and a recruiting standpoint, which is an exciting challenge."