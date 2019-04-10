The LaFayette Ramblers and Heritage Lady Generals will both play for Region 6-AAAA tennis championships Thursday morning in Dalton.
Day 1 of the region tournament at Dalton's Lakeshore Park saw the Ramblers pick up a 3-0 victory over Southeast Whitfield in a quarterfinal match before they held off Northwest Whitfield, 3-2 in the semifinals.
Isaiah Southern won his singles match against the Raiders, 6-4, 6-4. Andrew Long and Damian Brown picked up a 6-0, 6-1 win in doubles, while the team of Justin Lawrance and Anthony Collins won their match, 6-2, 6-1.
Against the Bruins, Southern scored a 6-4, 6-3 victory, while Long and Brown teamed up for a 7-6 (5), 6-3 win at No. 1 doubles. The all-important third point came in singles as Tyler Massingill won 6-2, 1-6, 6-3.
LaFayette (12-2) will take on Gilmer in the finals. Win or lose, the Ramblers have assured themselves of a first-round home playoff match in the state tournament.
The Heritage girls, who received a bye in the quarterfinals, faced LaFayette in a hard-fought semifinal match. However, the Navy-and-Red would be victorious by a 3-1 count to advance to the championships.
Maleah McAlister held off Micaela Hobbs, 7-6, 6-3. Morgan Phillips defeated Grace Hamilton, 6-3, 6-2, while Bailey Christol beat Greenlee Fountain, 6-4, 6-2.
In doubles, LaFayette's No. 1 team of Aubrey Steadman and LaTyah Barber beat Anna Grace Skinner and Autumn Viars, 7-6 (8-6), 6-0, while the Lady Ramblers' team of Kloe Ludy and Megan Torbett were leading Kaylee Bright and Kortney McKenzie, 6-4, 3-6, 6-5 when the match was stopped after Heritage earned its winning third point.
LaFayette's girls picked up a 5-0 victory over Southeast in their quarterfinal match. Hobbs won 6-2, 6-0, while Hamilton and Fountain both won their matches by identical 6-0, 6-0 scores. Steadman and Barber, along with Ludy and Torbett, both won their doubles matches, 6-0, 6-0.
The Lady Ramblers (10-4) will face Northwest Whitfield in Thursday's consolation match. The winner will be the No. 3 seed in the state tournament. Meanwhile, the Lady Generals will take on Gilmer in the finals. Win or lose, Heritage is assured of being at home in the first round of Class 4A state tournament.
The Heritage boys also punched their ticket to state with a 3-0 victory over Pickens earlier on Wednesday. Davis Kilgo, Cooper Terry and J.T. Halloren all won their singles matches to clinch the victory.
However, the Generals were beaten by Gilmer in the semis, 3-1, as the Bobcats picked up wins at No. 1 singles, No. 3 singles and No. 1 doubles. Individual scores were not available as of press time.
The Generals will battle Northwest Whitfield in Thursday's consolation match.