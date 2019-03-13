The LaFayette Lady Ramblers picked up a solid victory at home against Northwest Whitfield on Tuesday by a score of 3-2.
LaFayette got a point at No. 3 singles as Greenlee Fountain defeated Daniela Vacca, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2. The Lady Ramblers would go on to sweep the doubles matches. Aubrey Steadman and Kloe Ludy defeated Claire Rann and River McClain, 6-1, 6-2. Megan Torbett and LaTyah Barber provided the third point as they scored a 6-4, 6-3 win over Abby Adams and Reese Brown.
Michaela Hobbs lost to Sruthi Firesshkumar, 6-0, 6-3, while Gracie Hamilton lost a tough three-setter to Isha Mittel, 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-4.
In the boys' match, Isaiah Southern beat Will Helton at No. 1 singles, 6-4, 6-1, but it would be the only point for the Ramblers in a 4-1 defeat.
The Bruins would win the other two singles matches. Gabe Kirk beat Andrew Long, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1, while Will Summey beat Tyler Massingill, 7-5, 7-5.
In doubles, the Bruins' team of Matthew Harris and Billy Robinson defeated Damian Brown and Anthony Collins, 6-4, 6-0, and the duo of Gage Lyon and Hayden Maynard beat Dylan Parker and Justin Lawrance, 4-6, 6-0, 10-4.