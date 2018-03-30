The LaFayette tennis teams both finished the regular season at 5-6 after losing to Trion on Thursday.
The Ramblers fell by a narrow 3-2 count. Jarrod Sitton got a point at No. 1 singles with an 8-6 win over Chantry Bridges. Jon York handed Isaiah Southern a 9-7 loss to tie things up, but LaFayette would get the point at No. 3 singles as Andrew Long beat Gene Dong, 8-6.
However, the Bulldogs controlled the action in doubles. Jarrett Van Gurp and Eli Duvall beat Damian Brown and Jonah Hobbs, 8-1, while Jake Haynes and Kimbren Dowdy took down Jac Curole and Tyler Massingill by the same score.
In an exhibition doubles match, Braeden Peace and Julian Scott won an 8-6 decision for Trion against Ben Maanum and Anthony Collins.
Trion won the girls’ match by a 5-0 count.
Abigail Decker won a close 9-7 decision against S.J. Oxford at No. 1 singles. Chloe DeBerry took an 8-2 win over Micaela Hobbs and Lorin Walraven beat Aubrey Steadman, 8-0.
Doubles results included Lori Gentry and Shelby Carlock’s 8-2 win over Lauren Torbett and Gracie Hamilton and Sophie Harward and Haley Price’s 8-0 victory over Emma Richardson and Megan Torbett.
In exhibition matches, Kloe Ludy got a win for LaFayette, 8-2, over Grace Day, while the Lady Ramblers’ team of Macy Brewer and Greenlee Fountain beat Ansley Bandy and Mallorie Johnson, 8-4.
LaFayette will now turn its attention to the Region 6-AAAA tournament, which will be held at Lakeshore Park in Dalton on April 10-11.