LaFayette's Isaiah Southern capped an unbeaten season in Region 6-AAAA play at No. 1 singles, but it would be the only point the Ramblers would earn on Thursday as they dropped a 4-1 home decision to Gilmer.
Southern lost the first set 4-6, but rallied to win the next two, 7-5 and 6-3. The Bobcats would control the other five matches. Andrew Long lost 7-1 and 6-0, while Tyler Massingill lost 6-1 and 6-3.
In doubles, the team of Damian Brown and Anthony Collins dropped a 6-2, 6-1 decision, while Justin Lawrance and Dylan Parker were beaten 6-3 and 6-4.
The Ramblers fell to 7-2 on the season.
In the girls' match, Micaela Hobbs scored a 6-1, 6-1 win for the Lady Ramblers at No. 1 singles, but that would be the only point they would win in a 4-1 defeat.
Gracie Hamilton lost 6-3 and 6-0, while Caylee Purcell fell 6-1 and 6-2.
Aubrey Steadman and LaTyah Barber won the first set, 7-5, but lost the next two sets by scores of 6-4 and 10-6. Lauren Torbett and Kloe Ludy would lose the final match. They dropped the first set, 6-4, won the second set, 6-3, but fell in the final set, 7-5.
The Lady Ramblers fell to 6-3 on the year.
LaFayette will play at Ringgold in non-region games this coming Wednesday, starting at 4 p.m.