The LaFayette Ramblers and Lady Ramblers' tennis teams will go into Spring Break on a high note after home victories over Trion on Thursday.
LaFayette's girls beat the Lady Bulldogs, 4-1, to improve to 9-3 on the year.
Micaela Hobbs won her match in three sets, 2-6, 6-4, 10-6, while Greenlee Fountain picked up a 6-1, 6-0 victory. Gracie Hamilton lost her singles match, 6-1, 6-0.
In doubles, Aubrey Steadman and LaTyah Barber were victorious by scores of 6-4, 6-3 and the team of Kloe Ludy and Megan Torbett needed three sets to pull off a 3-6, 6-4, 10-4 win.
In JV singles' action, Abbey Keys beat two differnet opponents by identical 6-0 scores, as did Caylee Purcell. The doubles' team of Gracelin Henry and Brooklyn Potts lost a 6-1 decision, but came back for a 6-0 win in a second exhibition match. Savannah Johnson and Marquila Howell won their match, 8-2.
In the boys' match, Isaiah Southern picked up a 6-3, 7-5 win in singles, while Dylan Parker held on for a 7-6 (2), 6-3 win. The match ultimately came down to doubles where Andrew Long and Damian Brown rallied for a 6-2, 4-6, 11-9 victory as the Ramblers improved to 10-2 with the victory.
Tyler Massingill lost his match, 6-2, 6-2, while Justin Lawrance and Anthony Collins were beaten, 6-4, 7-5. The team of Levi Goins and Logan Ramey scored an 8-3 win in a JV doubles match.
LaFayette's next matches will take place in the Region 6-AAAA tournament, which will be held April 9 and 10 at Lakeshore Park in Dalton.