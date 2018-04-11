The LaFayette Ramblers dropped a 3-2 decision to Southeast Whitfield in the two teams' regular season meeting earlier this season.
Tuesday afternoon at Lakeshore Park in Dalton, LaFayette got some very sweet revenge.
Senior Jarrod Sitton rallied for a three-set victory at No. 1 singles to clinch the winning point and a state tournament berth for the Orange-and-Black as they beat the Raiders, 3-2, in the opening round of the Region 6-AAAA tournament.
Sitton won the first set, 6-4, but fell by a 6-4 count to send the match to the third and final set. Sitton, however, cruised in the deciding set by a 6-0 count, giving the Ramblers a sweep of the singles matches.
Isaiah Southern won at No. 2 singles, 6-3, 6-2, while Andrew Long won 6-4, 6-2 at No. 3 singles.
The Raiders took both doubles matches. Damian Brown and Jonah Hobbs lost by scores of 6-4, 6-0 at the No. 1 spot, while Jac Curole and Tyler Massingill fell 6-4, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles.
Gilmer boys 3, LaFayette 0
The Ramblers couldn't find the magic against the second-seeded Bobcats in the tournament semifinals later in the afternoon.
Sitton lost 6-4, 6-1 and Long dropped a 6-1, 6-0 decision before Brown and Hobbs were beaten 6-0, 7-6 (6), which brought the match to an end.
Southern won his first set, 6-2, at No, 2 singles. He dropped the second set, 6-4, and was trailing 3-0 in the third set when the match was stopped. At No. 2 doubles, Curole and Massingill won the first set 6-4 and were up 5-4 in the second set when their match ended.
LaFayette will face Northwest Whitfield at 11 a.m. on Wednesday in the third-place match. Both teams will be on the road for the opening round of the state tournament.
Pickens girls 3, LaFayette 0
The Ramblers will be the only LaFayette team competing at state after the Lady Ramblers were eliminated with a first-round loss.
Aubrey Steadman lost a 6-0, 6-1 decision at No. 3 singles, while both doubles teams went down to defeat. Lauren Torbett and LaTyah Barber lost 6-4, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles and Emma Richardson and Gracie Hamilton fell 6-1, 6-1 in the other match.
Skylar Oxford won her first set at No. 1 singles, 6-4, but had dropped the second set, 6-3, when play was halted. At No. 2 singles, Micaela Hobbs lost 6-2 in the first set, but won the second set, 6-2, and was leading 3-0 in the third set when play was stopped.