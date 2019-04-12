The LaFayette Ramblers will open the Class 4A state tennis tournament at home next week, but the Orange-and-Black had to settle for the runner-up trophy at the Region 6-AAAA tournament in Dalton on Thursday after losing to Gilmer in the finals, 4-1.
The Bobcats won all three singles matches in straight sets and picked up a three-set win at No. 2 doubles.
The lone win for LaFayette came at No. 1 doubles as Andrew Long and Damian Brown rallied for a 4-6, 6-1, 6-0 victory.
In the girls' consolation match, the Lady Ramblers lost a 3-1 decision to Northwest Whitfield. The Lady Bruins won at No. 1 singles, No. 2 singles and at No. 2 doubles, all in straight sets.
LaFayette's No. 1 doubles team of Aubrey Steadman and LaTyah Barber picked up a 6-1, 6-0 victory, while Greenlee Fountain was up 6-4, 3-1 at No. 3 singles when her match was halted.
The Lady Ramblers, the No. 4 seed out of Region 6, will be on the road for the first round of the state tournament next week. Their opponent was unknown as of press time.