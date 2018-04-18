The Class 4A state tournament run for the LaFayette Ramblers tennis team lasted just one day as they were beaten, 5-0, at LaGrange on Monday. The Grangers entered the match as the No. 2 seed from Region 5.
Jarrod Sitton lost to Jack Kurerei, 6-1, 6-1, at No. 1 singles. Isaiah Southern dropped a 6-4, 6-4 decision to Pierce Skinner at No. 2 singles and Andrew Long fell to Albert Kim at No. 3 singles, 6-4, 6-4.
In doubles, Damien Brown and Jonah Hobbs lost to Baker Skinner and James Lee, 6-1, 6-1, in the No. 1 slot, while Jac Curole and Tyler Massengill lost to Cole Crocker and Youngha Cho, 6-0, 6-0.