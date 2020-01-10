TENNIS: Isaiah Southern set to play tennis at Shorter

Isaiah Southern is one of LaFayette's most well-liked and uber-talented student-athletes.
An accomplished two-sport athlete, singer and musician, Southern could chose one of several paths after graduation. However, on Friday, he announced that his immediate future path would include tennis.
The 2019 Walker County Boys' Tennis Player of the Year was joined by a multitude of friends, family and supporters as he signed his letter to continue his tennis career at Shorter University in Rome.
"(This day) means a lot," he said. "I've been waiting for this and fighting for this for a long time. I emailed the Shorter coach once or twice and he asked me to come for a visit. I hit one time and he gave me an offer."
Southern joined the LHS tennis team as a freshman and has steadily made the climb to being one of the top singles players in all of Region 6-AAAA. After going 10-7 playing exhibition and No. 2 doubles matches in his first season, Southern became the Ramblers' No. 2 singles player the following season and finished 12-3 overall.
Last spring, he was 13-2 in the No. 1 singles spot and went unbeaten in region play to help LaFayette go 12-4 overall as a team and advance to the Class 4A state playoffs once again. The Ramblers would lose in the opening round to state powerhouse Marist, but Southern won his first set, 7-5, and was up in the second set when the match was halted.
"Isaiah's got great offense on the court," said LaFayette boys' head coach Lance Underwood. "He can score from anywhere on the court at any given time. Sometimes when you think he's out of the point, he hustles on defense and he's back in the point and back on offense quickly.
"He's the type of kid and the type of tennis player that's always looking for opportunities to get on the court and to get better. He wants to make more weapons out of his game and make it to where he's that much tougher to beat every time he's on the court."
"I don't like to go more than two days without hitting if I can help it," Southern explained. "I know I have to keep pushing. For me, it's just working on the small stuff and getting those swings in every day that helps me the most."
Former LaFayette head coach Clint Harrison said Southern's outstanding work ethic and personality would serve him well in college and beyond.
"Those two things are going to take him all kinds of places," Harrison stated. "He's just a well-rounded guy and an excellent tennis player. He knows the angles (on the court) and he knows how to manipulate his opponents and get what he wants out of the situation. I'm really proud of him. I love him and I can't wait to see what he does after this."
Southern said he liked the small-town atmosphere of Shorter and added that he'll bring a "fighting attitude" to the Hawks' program.
"I think I'll be able to offer them a real do-or-die attitude," he added. "I know I can find a way to win matches and I think I'll be a good asset for them."
Southern is considering psychology as a major and perhaps a career as a guidance counselor.