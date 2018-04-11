The Heritage boys' and girls' tennis teams are now one win away from claiming Region 6-AAAA titles once again.
The No. 1-seeded Generals picked up a 3-0 victory over Northwest Whitfield on Tuesday to advance to the finals, while the No. 1-seeded Lady Generals won 3-0 over Pickens to move to the championship match.
Both teams will face second-seeded Gilmer in the finals. The Lady Generals will play at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, followed by the boys' match at 11 a.m.
Third-place matches will see the Northwest girls take on Pickens, while the Northwest boys battle LaFayette.
The tournament is being played at Lakeshore Park in Dalton.
Heritage's boys got a 6-0, 6-0 win from Leo Peace in No. 1 singles before a sweep in doubles clinched the match. Nick Darling and Cooper Terry scored a 6-2, 6-1 win, while Blake Richardson and Ethan Bone won their match, 6-0, 7-6.
Tim Grayson lost the first set at No. 2 singles, 6-3, but bounced back for a 6-0 win in the second set when the match was stopped. Davis Kilgo won his first set at No. 3 singles, 6-2, and was tied 3-3 in the second set when the Generals' clinched the match.
In the girls' match against the Dragonettes, Heritage made quick work of the singles matches to bring things to a halt. Caroline Horsley won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 1 singles. Emma Lokey won her match at No. 2 singles, 6-3, 6-0, while Maleah McAlister won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3 singles.
The team of Katelyn Burns and Erin Husley split their first two sets, winning 6-0 and losing 6-3, when play ended, while Morgan Phillips and Bailey Christol lost their first set in a tiebreaker, 7-6. They were up 2-1 in the second set when play was stopped.
Both the Generals and Lady Generals are now 11-1 on the season and both are assured of hosting at least the first round in the Class 4A state tournament. With wins on Wednesday morning, they could both host the first two rounds of the playoffs.