Heritage High School hosted a Class 4A state tennis tournament doubleheader on Tuesday, but unfortunately for Generals' fans, the school will just host one match in the Round of 16.
The No. 1-seeded Lady Generals moved to 13-1 on the season as they ran past Cedartown, 3-0, but the Generals could not get past the Panthers of Chapel Hill as the No. 4 seed from Region 5 came to Boynton and beat the Region 6 champs, 4-0.
Maleah McAlister got the Lady Generals off to a excellent start by blanking Rosemary Martinez, 6-0, 6-0, at No. 3 singles.
At No. 1 doubles, the team of Erin Hulsey and Katelyn Burns quickly dispatched Rachel Helmes and Raegan Tanner, 6-1, 6-2, to put Heritage on the brink of victory. The winning point came just minutes later as Morgan Phillips and Bailey Christol handled Sydney Tanner and Guadalupe Escotia, 6-1, 6-1, to clinch the match.
Heritage's Caroline Horsley had dropped the first set to Campbell Parham at No. 1 singles when the match was stopped, but No. 2 singles players Emma Lokey had taken the first set against Katie Puckett when play was halted.
"I thought the girls played very well today and Maleah has been incredible for us this year," Heritage girls' coach Jeff Green said. "She has been so steady all season and she got us off to a fast start today. Erin and Katelyn are really strong at No. 1 doubles. They are seniors, so we count on them a lot and they played awesome again today.
"I'm super proud of this team. Going undefeated in region play and winning the first round of state is huge for our program. We know the competition will get tougher with every round, but these girls continue to amaze me every time they take the court. I'm so happy for them."
Heritage will be back at home for the second round. They will face either West Hall or 2017 state runner-up St. Pius X in the Round of 16. The date, opponent and time of the match had not been determined as of press time.
For the Generals, they took a 5-4 lead in the first set of three separate matches, but could not hang on in any of them and were eventually shut out by the visitors from Douglasville.
At No. 1 singles, Leo Peace drew Tyler Kelly and the Covenant College signee coasted to a 6-0 6-0 victory. At No. 3 singles, Jack Johnson beat Davis Kilgo in straight sets, 6-0, 6-4, and the match would be clinched as Corey Paxton and Asher Robinson beat Blake Richardson and Ethan Bone, 7-5, 6-3, at No. 2 doubles.
The No. 2 singles match was played to completion as Spencer DeHart slipped past Tim Grayson, 6-5, 6-3. It was a successful homecoming for DeHart, who played doubles and No. 3 singles for Heritage in his freshman season before moving to Chapel Hill.
Heritage's No. 1 doubles team of Cooper Terry and Austin Long had split their first two sets with John Gallo and Evan Shadden, losing 7-6 in the first set, but winning 6-2 in the second set.
Head coach Darren Miller said losing those early leads was costly for his team.
"That really hurt," he said. "If we could have won one or two first sets, I think the outcome may have been different. But I'm still very proud of this year's team and their region championship."
The Generals finished with a 12-2 record. It was the best win-loss record in boys' program history.