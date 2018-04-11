Last April, the Heritage Generals could only watch their female counterparts celebrate a region championship as they lost in the finals to Gilmer by a 3-0 count.
Wednesday morning in Dalton, the Generals once again watched their female counterparts claim the 6-AAAA title, and then went out and earned their own measure of revenge.
The Lady Generals made quick work of Gilmer, 3-0, to win a second straight Region 6-AAAA championship before the Generals rallied to beat the Bobcats, 3-2, to give the Navy-and-Red two pieces of hardware to take back home.
Tim Grayson won at No. 2 singles with a 7-6, 6-2 victory, although Davis Kilgo was beaten 6-1, 6-4 at No. 3 singles.
The two teams also split the doubles matches. Nick Darling and Cooper Terry lost a tough three-setter, 7-6, 1-6, 6-1, but Blake Richardson and Ethan Bone would earn a 6-3 6-0 decision to tie it up.
But Heritage would not be denied as No. 1 singles player Leo Peace picked up a 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 victory to send the Generals to the Class 4A state playoffs as a No. 1 seed.
"I'm so proud of my team, but mostly (proud of) my seniors, especially Leo and Tim for giving us the wins today," Heritage head coach Darren Miller said. "I have to thank them for taking me out on top. What a way for them to finish their high school careers. I'm in awe of those guys, and (senior) Blake Richardson just played awesome doubles."
There was much less drama on the girls' side as top-seeded Heritage rolled to a sweep.
Caroline Horsley won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 1 singles. The team of Katelyn Burns and Erin Hulsey claimed a 6-2, 6-0 win at No. 1 doubles before Morgan Phillips and Bailey Christol put the championship on ice with a 6-3, 6-2 victory.
Emma Lokey was leading 6-1, 5-0 when the match was stopped and Maleah McAlister won the first set 6-1 and was tied 4-4 in the second set when play was halted.
"I'm really proud of the girls," head coach Jeff Green said. "They've worked really hard this year and it's paid off with their second region title. Coming off last year's Elite Eight run, we definitely had high expectations for this season and we've now accomplished two of our goals. We're excited to be hosting at state again this year. This is great group of girls and they've definitely put Heritage on the tennis map in the state of Georgia. I couldn't be more proud."
Both Heritage teams are now 12-1 on the season and will host the first round of the state playoffs next week. Their opponents had not been determined as of press time.
The LaFayette boys, who came into the tournament as the No. 6 seed in the seven-team field, avenged two regular-season losses in two days. After beating Southeast Whitfield on Tuesday to get into the state playoffs, they took down Northwest Whitfield, again by a 3-2 count, in the consolation match on Wednesday.
Jarrod Sitton picked up a 6-1, 6-1 win in No. 1 singles, which was followed by a 6-0, 6-4 victory for Isaiah Southern at No. 2 singles. The Bruins won both doubles matches. Damian Brown and Jonah Hobbs were beaten 6-1, 6-3, while Jac Curole and Tyler Massingill lost by the same scores.
It would all come down to the No. 3 singles match and it would come down to the very last points before Andrew Long pulled out a 6-1, 2-6, 7-6 (7) victory to earn third place for the Ramblers.
LaFayette will be on the road for the first round of the playoffs. Their opponent was also unknown as of press time.