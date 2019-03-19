Both the Heritage boys' and girls' tennis teams coasted to 5-0 shutouts of Southeast Whitfield in Tuesday afternoon matches in Dalton.
The Lady Generals did not drop a single game all day long. Maleah McAlister, Morgan Phillips and Bailey Christol all won their matches, 6-0, 6-0. The team of Autumn Viars and Anna Grace Skinner claimed a 6-0, 6-0 victory and Kortney McKenzie and Kaylee Bright won their match, 6-0, 4-0. A Southeast doubles player had to retire with an injury causing the match to be stopped before completion.
The Generals had a bit of a tougher time, but still managed to get the sweep.
Davis Kilgo won his singles match, 6-4, 6-1, while Cooper Terry and J.T. Halloran won their matches by identical 6-1, 6-1 counts. Ethan Bone and Montgomery Alred needed a third-set tiebreaker, but won their match 6-2, 2-6, 10-4, while Nathan Minton and Justice Smith picked up a 6-2, 6-2 victory.