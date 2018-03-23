The Heritage Generals and Lady Generals both improved to 8-1 overall and 5-0 in Region 6-AAAA play after sweeping LaFayette Thursday afternoon in south Walker County.
The Generals got past the Ramblers, 3-2, thanks to a win at No. 3 singles in a sweep in doubles.
Austin Long defeated Jac Curole, 6-2, 6-0, to get a point for Heritage. The team of Cooper Terry and Nick Darling defeated Andrew Long and Jonah Hobbs, 6-1, 6-4, while Ethan Bone and Blake Richardson clinched the match with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Damian Brown and Tyler Massingill.
LaFayette's wins came in singles. Jarrod Sitton beat Leo Peace, 5-7, 6-3, 6-0. Isaiah Southern also picked up a three-set win as he defeated Davis Kilgo, 7-6 (8), 1-6, 6-3.
The Lady Generals had an easier time as they posted a 5-0 victory.
In singles action, Caroline Horsley beat S.J. Oxford, 6-1, 6-2. Emma Lokey beat Micaela Hobbs, 6-2, 6-2, and Meleah McAlister handled Aubrey Steadman, 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles also went the way of the Navy-and Red. Erin Hulsey and Katelyn Burns beat LaTyah Barber and Lauren Torbett, 6-0, 6-0, while Morgan Phillips and Bailey Christol defeated Emma Richardson and Gracie Hamilton by the same score.
An exhibition singles match saw Heritage's Kayla Bright beat Megan Torbett, 8-1. In exhibition doubles, the team of Grace Beagles and Cadence Burton defeated Greenlee Fountain and Kloe Ludy, 8-2, while Anna Grace Skinner and Autumn Viars finished off the sweep for Heritage with a 8-2 win over Macy Brewer and Maddie Finkbone.
LaFayette edged out by Gilmer
The Ramblers (5-3, 0-3) lost a 3-2 decision in a region match on Wednesday. Southern got a win at No. 2 singles, rallying from one-set deficit to win 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (1). Long and Hobbs scored a win in doubles, 6-3, 6-4.
An exhibition doubles match saw Ben Maanum and Anthony Collins claim an 8-5 victory.
The Lady Ramblers (4-4, 1-2) got a 1-6, 6-3, 7-6 (8) victory by Hobbs at No. 2 singles, but that would be LaFayette's only win in a 4-1 defeat.