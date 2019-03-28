The Heritage Generals and Lady Generals closed out Region 6-AAAA play on Thursday at home against Northwest Whitfield and ended the night with a split.
In the girls' match, the Lady Generals rolled to a 5-0 victory.
Maleah McAllister needed three sets, but pulled off a 6-3, 0-6, 6-0 win. Morgan Phillips won her match, 6-2, 6-3, while Bailey Christol picked up a 6-1, 6-1 win.
In doubles, Anna Grace Skinner and Autumn Viars won their match, 6-1, 6-4, while Kaylee Bright and Kortney McKenzie hung on for a 7-6 (3), 7-6 (5) victory.
The Generals were not as fortunate as they dropped a 4-1 decision. Heritage's lone point came from Cooper Terry after a 6-3, 6-4 singles win.
Davis Kilgo lost, 6-2, 6-4, while J.T. Halleron won the first set, 7-5, and lost the second set, 5-7, before having to retire in the third set due to an injury.
In doubles, Ethan Bone and Montgomery Alred lost a three-setter, 2-6, 6-2, 4-6, while Nathan Minton and Will Veal lost their match, 6-3, 6-2.
Heritage will take off for Spring Break before returning to action at the region tournament at Lakeshore Park in Dalton on April 9 and 10.