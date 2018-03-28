The Heritage High School tennis teams wrapped up Region 6-AAAA regular season titles on Tuesday by sweeping Pickens in a pair of matches in Boynton.
The Generals coasted to a 5-0 win. Leo Peace won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1 singles. Tim Grayson claimed a 6-2, 6-2 victory, while Austin Long won his match, 6-0, 6-3. In doubles, Davis Kilgo and Cooper Terry won 6-2, 6-0, while Blake Richardson and Ethan Bone won by the same score.
Heritage (10-1 overall, 6-0 region) will be the No. 1 seed in the region tournament, which will be held April 10-11 in Dalton. By virtue of being the No. 1 seed, they will get a bye to the region semifinals, which also assures them of a state tournament berth for the ninth consecutive season.
Not to be outdone, the Lady Generals also improved to 10-1 overall and capped a 6-0 region run with a 4-1 victory.
Caroline Horsley needed three sets, but won her match 3-6, 6-3, 6-2. Emma Lokey won her match 6-4, 6-0, while Maleah McAlister earned a 6-2, 6-1 victory. Pickens won at No. 1 doubles as Erin Hulsey and Katelyn Burns were beaten 2-6, 7-5, 6-3, but Morgan Phillips and Bailey Christol polished it off with a 6-1, 6-2 win.
The Lady Generals will also be the No. 1 seed in the girls' region tournament, also held April 10-11 in Dalton. Heritage will receive a bye to the semifinals and has locked up a spot in the state tournament.