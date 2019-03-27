The Heritage High School tennis teams made the long drive to Jasper on Wednesday and returned victorious with a sweep of the Dragons.
In the girls' match, the Lady Generals scored a relatively easy 5-0 victory.
Maleah McAllister was a 6-1, 6-0 winner at No. 1 singles. Morgan Phillips won her match at No. 2 singles, 6-0, 7-5, while Bailey Christol picked up a 6-1, 6-1 win at No. 3 singles.
The team of Anna Grace Skinner and Autumn Viars won their No. 1 doubles match, 7-6 (3), 6-3, while Kaylee Bright and Kortney McKenzie polished things off at No. 2 doubles with a 6-0, 6-4 win.
In the boys' match, Heritage picked up a 4-1 victory.
In singles, Davis Kilgo won 6-3, 6-1 at No. 1 singles. Cooper Terry was a 6-1, 6-4 winner at No. 2 singles, while J.T. Halleron breezed 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 singles.
Justus Smith and Montgomery Alred picked up a 7-5, 7-6 (7-3) win at No. 2 doubles to account for the fourth point for the Generals. At No. 1 doubles, Ethan Bone and Will Veal lost a three-setter, 6-2, 6-7 (7-9), 6-4.
Heritage will be at home on Thursday to host Northwest Whitfield in another Region 6-AAAA match.