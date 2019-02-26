Catoosa County rivals Heritage and Ringgold met at Ringgold High School on Tuesday to open the 2019 tennis season and it was the visitors who made the drive back to Boynton with a pair of hard-fought victories.
In the boys' match, Heritage scored a 4-1 victory. Ringgold claimed victory at No. 1 singles as Edward Cho defeated Davis Kilgo, 6-2, 6-3. However, the Generals would win the final two singles matches. Cooper Terry beat Brian Kim, 6-4, 6-1, while T.J. Halloran defeated Camden Tunnell in a three-setter, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6. Halloran won the third-set tiebreaker, 7-3.
In doubles, Ethan Bone and Montgomery Alred teamed up to beat Ty Williams and Andrew Haney, 6-1, 6-1, while Eric Wootten and Will Veal picked up a forfeit in the other match.
On the girls' side, Heritage won all three singles matches to pick up a 3-2 victory. Anna Grace Skinner defeated Zoie Metcalf, 6-2, 6-1. Bailey Christol earned a 6-0, 6-0 win over Harper Haupt, while Morgan Phillips defeated Olivia Brumfield, 6-0, 6-1.
Sydney Pittman and Rachel Akers picked up a doubles win for Ringgold with a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Autumn Viars and Annie Swanson. Ringgold also won at No. 2 doubles as Ashley Propst and Beth Murdick earned a win by forfeit.