The Heritage Lady Generals picked up a relatively comfortable 4-1 win at Trion on Wednesday.
Maleah McAlister earned a 6-2, 6-4 win at No. 1 singles. Morgan Phillips picked up a 6-2, 6-2 victory at No. 2 singles, while Bailey Christol cruised 6-0, 6-1 at No. 3 singles. Heritage's final point came at No. 2 doubles as Kortney McKenzie and Kaylee Bright hung on for a 2-6, 6-4, 10-7 win.
Autumn Viars and Anna Grace Skinner lost at No. 1 doubles, 6-2 and 6-0.
The Generals, however, suffered a 3-2 loss to the Bulldogs.
Heritage's two points came from Cooper Terry (6-0, 6-0) and J.T. Halleron (6-1, 6-4) at No. 2 and No. 3 singles.
Davis Kilgo (No. 1 singles) lost 6-2, 7-6 (7-2). The team of Ethan Bone and Montgomery Alred (No. 1 doubles) fell by scores of 6-0 and 6-0, while Nathan Minton and Justus Smith fell 6-4 and 6-3 at No. 2 doubles.
Heritage will host Northwest Whitfield in 6-AAAA match at 4:15 on Thursday.