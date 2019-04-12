A come-from-behind, three-set, tie-breaking victory was the catalyst for the Heritage Lady Generals' 3-1 victory over Gilmer that gave them the Region 6-AAAA championship at Dalton's Lakeshore Park on Thursday.
Heritage got a 6-0, 6-2 win by Maleah McAlister at No. 1 singles, while Morgan Phillips followed with a 6-3, 6-4 victory at No. 2 singles.
The Lady Generals' No. 1 doubles team of Anna Grace Skinner and Autumn Viars lost their match, 6-0, 6-3, but the team of Kaylee Bright and Kortney McKenzie would come through in the clutch for Heritage.
After dropping the first set in the No. 2 doubles match, 6-3, Bright and McKenzie stormed back to tie the match with a 6-2 win in the second set. The third set would go to a tiebreaker with Heritage winning 7-6 (2).
Bailey Christol, playing No. 3 singles, won her first set, 6-4, lost the second set, 7-5, and trailed 5-2 in the third set when the match was stopped once Heritage clinched region title.
Heritage will be a No. 1 seed in the Class 4A state tournament. That tournament is scheduled for next week and the Lady Generals will open with Denmark in the opening round. The date and time for the match were not known as of press time. The Lady Danes are the No. 4 seed from Region 7.
The Generals will also be in the state tournament, but will have to open on the road as the No. 4 seed from Region 6 after a 3-1 loss to Northwest Whitfield in Thursday's consolation match.
The Bruins won at No. 1 singles and swept both doubles matches. Heritage won at No. 2 singles, while the No. 3 singles match was tied at one set apiece when play was stopped.
Heritage's opponent and the date and time for the state playoff match were not known as of press time. They are slated to face the champion of Region 7.