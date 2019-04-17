Things did not look promising for the Heritage Lady Generals in their Class 4A state tennis opener against Denmark on Tuesday, but the ending sure turned out nice.
After dropping the first two sets in two singles matches at Dalton's Lakeshore Park, Heritage stormed back to beat the Lady Danes, 3-1, and advance to the Sweet 16 once more.
At No. 1 singles, Maleah McAlister dropped the first set, 6-1, but came back to win the final two sets by scores of 6-1 and 6-0. Then at No. 2 singles, Morgan Phillips scored a 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 victory. The final point came at No. 2 doubles as Kaylee Bright and Kortney McKenzie claimed a 6-4, 7-5 victory.
The team of Anna Grace Skinner and Autumn Viars lost 6-2, 6-2 at No. 1 doubles. Bailey Christol was leading 6-4, 5-4 at No. 3 singles when the match was halted.
The Lady Generals will host LaGrange in the second round. The Region 5 No. 2 seed beat Oconee County, 5-0, in the first round. The date and time for the match had not been announced as of press time.
The Heritage boys will try their luck with Denmark on Wednesday. The Generals will play on the road as the No. 4 seed from Region 6. The Danes will enter the match fresh off a Region 7 championship in their first year as a school.