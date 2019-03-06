Heritage's tennis teams hosted Gilmer in their initial Region 6-AAAA matches of the season on Tuesday and the Navy-and-Red were dealt a pair of losses on their own home court.
In the girls' match, Heritage (1-1) lost a narrow 3-2 decision.
Maleah McAlister got the only singles win for Heritage with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Lauren Cole. Hope Colwell beat Kaylee Bright, 6-3, 6-2, while Emma Callahan defeated Anna Grace Skinner, 2-6, 6-1, 6-1.
The doubles matches were split. The Lady Generals' duo of Bailey Christol and Morgan Phillips took down Sarah Sheehan and Beth Burnette, 6-2, 7-5, while Josie Reece and Emma Deyton beat Autumn Viars and Kortney McKenzie, 6-1, 6-3.
The Heritage boys (1-1) won just one single match in a 4-1 loss to the Bobcats. The lone win was recorded by Cooper Terry, who beat Carter Hise, 6-4, 6-2.
Brett Becker won for Gilmer with a 6-1, 7-5 win over Davis Kilgo and Tripp Pierce defeated J.T. Halloran, 6-1, 6-1. Doubles action saw the team of Mason Hadden and Luke Wimpey beat Eric Wootten and Nathan Minton, 6-2, 6-4, while Corbin Singleton and Kaden Reece outlasted Ethan Bone and Montgomery Alred, 6-4, 6-3.