The Heritage tennis teams stepped out of region play on Tuesday to host Gordon Lee and ended the day with a pair of victories against their Walker County neighbors.
In the girls' match, Heritage picked up a 4-1 victory. Maleah McAlister defeated Jill Brandenburg, 6-2, 6-1, while Kaylee Bright beat McKenzie Bailey, 6-3, 6-0.
In doubles, the team of Morgan Phillips and Bailey Christol took down Jheri Finch and Chloe Dockery, 6-0, 6-0, while Autumn Viars and Kortney McKenzie defeated Maddy Crowley and Hannah Jenkins, 6-1, 6-0.
The lone win for Gordon Lee came at No. 2 singles as Bethany Underwood outlasted Anna Grace Skinner, 7-5, 2-6, 10-8.
On the boys' side, the Generals rolled to a 5-0 victory. In singles, Davis Kilgo beat Tucker Trivette, 6-0, 6-1. Cooper Terry downed Owen Frost by identical scores, while Justus Smith took down Bradley Stoker, 6-1, 6-3.
In doubles, the team of Ethan Bone and Montgomery Alred defeated Sam Fehr and Michael Atkins, 6-4, 6-2. The Generals picked up a forfeit victory in the No. 2 doubles match.