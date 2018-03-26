The Heritage Generals crossed state lines into Tennessee on Monday and moved to 9-1 overall after slipping past a solid Red Bank squad in Chattanooga, 5-4.
Leo Peace won 7-4 in a tiebreaker to pick up a 9-8 win in No. 1 singles. Austin Long won 8-5 at No. 3 singles. Blake Richardson, playing his first-ever singles match, scored an 8-1 victory at No. 5, while Nick Darling won his first singles match, 8-0, at the No. 6 spot.
The Generals built a 4-2 lead headed into doubles, but the Lions won 8-3 at No. 1 and No. 2 doubles to tie the match. However, Peace and Davis Kilgo would pull out an 8-3 win to clinch in for the Navy-and-Red. Darling and Jay Muhammed also won their match, 8-0.
Heritage will take on Pickens on Tuesday. A victory would give the Generals a perfect 6-0 record in Region 6-AAAA and the top seed for next month's region tournament in Dalton.
Results of the girls' match had not been provided as of press time.