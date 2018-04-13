For the second consecutive season, the Gordon Lee boys' tennis team is headed to the Class 1A Public School state tournament.
Facing Trion, Bowdon, Mt. Zion, Elite Scholars Academy and Drew Charter in the Area 3-A tournament, the Trojans finished third and will be on the road for the first round of the playoffs.
Their opponent was unknown as of press time.
Ryan McCurdy went 3-2 in No. 1 singles during the tournament. The team of Owen Frost and Garrison Heiden was 3-2 at No. 1 doubles, while Bradley Stoker and Michael Aiken were 3-2 at No. 2 doubles.
The Lady Trojans missed out on a trip to state. Jill Brandenburg was 1-4 at No. 1 singles, while Bethany Underwood and MaKenzie Bailey were each 2-3 at No. 2 and No. 3 singles, respectively.