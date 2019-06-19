Team Georgia could not get enough offense going on Wednesday night as they dropped both ends of the 22nd Annual Tennessee-Georgia All-Star Softball Classic at Chattanooga's Frost Stadium.
The doubleheader, held every year since 1998, pits recent graduates from southeast Tennessee against their counterparts from northwest Georgia. Tennessee would win the opener, 7-2, before an 11-2 victory in the nightcap.
Team Tennessee took a 2-0 in the top of the first inning of Game 1 as Sydney White (Ooltewah) belted a two-run homer. However, Team Georgia would get a run back in the bottom of the third as Taylor Phillips (LFO) reached on an error, moved to second on a walk, took third on a sacrifice bunt by J.J. Trowell (Dalton) and scored on a passed ball.
However, the Volunteer State stars would get the run back in the top of the fourth on an RBI-single by Savannah Turner (Silverdale Baptist) and they would break the game open with a three-spot in the fifth. Abby McNamara (Baylor), Jada Taylor (Chattanooga Central) and Savannah Parker (Marion County) all had RBI's in the frame.
Riley Suits (Walker Valley) drove in an insurance run for Tennessee in the sixth, while Georgia's final run of Game 1 came on an RBI-single by Ashton Stalling (LaFayette). Stalling drove in Paxton Grimes (Gordon Lee), who singled for her second hit of the game.
Grimes had a double in fourth, while Regan Armour (Heritage), Brooke Belflower (Dalton) and Kristen Davis (Sonoraville) all added singles.
Georgia opened Game 2 with a triple by Brooklyn Keith (Ringgold), who scampered home on a groundout by Audrey Wilbanks (Calhoun). However, it would be the last run of the game for the Peach State until the outcome had already been decided.
Tennessee scored six times on eight hits in the bottom of the first, including six consecutive two-out hits. Turner came through with the biggest hit, a two-run double. They would tack on three more runs on four hits and an error an inning later as Savannah Thomas (Marion County) also picked up a two-out, two-run, two-bagger.
Two singles and an error in the bottom of the fifth would account for Tennessee's final two runs of the night, while Georgia got its final run in the sixth on an RBI-single by Maddi Locke (Coahulla Creek).
Grimes had another double in the nightcap and went on to take home Georgia MVP honors as she had three hits on the night.
Macie Stanfill (Sale Creek) was named the Tennessee MVP. She had two hits, including her own two-run double, and she threw two perfect innings in the circle in Game 2, striking out five of the six batters she faced.
McNamara garnered the Stump Martin MVP award after collecting three hits, three RBI's and scoring three runs in the twinbill. The award was named for Martin, who founded and promoted the game for over two decades before passing away on May 10, 2018.
Recent Ridgeland graduates Grayson "Cadillac" James and Katie Davis also represented the Catoosa-Walker County area in the Classic.