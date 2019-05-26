Tarvin signs with Dalton State soccer

The last time LaFayette High School had girls' soccer players sign to play at the collegiate level was 2004 when Whitney Watson and Whitney Brown both signed their letters of intent.
So what transpired last Monday was twice as thrilling for Brown, the head coach at her alma mater.
Recent graduate Bailey Tarvin became the newest member of that exclusive club as she put her signature on an LOI to join up with the Roadrunners of Dalton State College.
Tarvin, who has practically grown up on a soccer field, was equally as excited to begin a new chapter in her playing career.
"This day means a lot to me in terms of moving up to a new level of playing soccer, learning new soccer skills and just being in the college atmosphere of it all," she said. "I think I'll be a solid player for them that can play anywhere I'm needed to play. I'll give it my all and just work really hard."
Tarvin led the Lady Ramblers with eight assists and was tied for third on the team with four goals this past season as LaFayette tied for the Region 6-AAAA regular season title and qualified for the state playoffs.
As a junior, Tarvin was named the Walker County Girls' Soccer Player of the Year after scoring nine times and assisting on another eight tallies. Tarvin has helped the Lady Ramblers win over 20 matches in the past two seasons combined.
"It's a great thing for LaFayette High School and I'm excited for her," said Brown. "I'm really proud of her and proud of how far she's come. She has really trusted me to teach her how to play different positions, which has obviously helped, and she's an athlete. She can play anywhere on the field and I think Dalton State is looking for those players that can play multiple positions.
"I think the coaches down there, once they saw her and how she moved, even if she could use some more work at that level, saw her athleticism. That (athleticism) is really going to take her to the next level and allow her to compete. Some of those girls might be a little more skilled than her, but they are certainly not more athletic."
Dalton State head coach and the school's Director of Soccer, Saif Alsafeer, agreed.
“Bailey is an aggressive and athletic player on the field," he said. "She also represents herself admirably with great character. We’re very excited she’s joining us at Dalton State and we welcome her to our family.”
Tarvin, an all-around athlete, was also a volleyball standout for the Orange-and-Black, who won over 40 matches in each of the past two seasons and advanced to the Sweet 16 this past fall. As a libero last season, she collected 252 digs and 108 aces, while dishing out 52 assists.
"I was thinking about volleyball (in college) at one point and I actually signed up with a recruiting service," she explained. "But my heart just wasn't set on doing that. I really wanted to play soccer instead."
Tarvin said she expects to primarily be a defender with the Roadrunners, but adds that she is willing to play where she is needed.
"I'm good with anywhere the coach wants me to be as long as I can do my part and benefit the whole team," she said.
"She's just a great girl and a hard worker," Brown added. "She gives 110 percent every single day in practice and in games, plus she works hard in the classroom too."
Tarvin plans to major in nursing.