High school baseball in the northwest Georgia area ended nearly two months ago, but honors continue to roll in for local players.
Two of the best the local area had to offer in 2019, recent Ringgold graduate Andre Tarver and recent Gordon Lee graduate Chris Potter, have been recognized with All-American status by the national high school sports website, MaxPreps.com. Both players were named to MaxPreps' Small School All-American squad.
Tarver, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound outfielder, was named to the first team. A Georgia Dugout Preview Class AAA All-State pick, the Catoosa County Player of the Year and the Catoosa County Athlete of the Year, Tarver hit .561, with 10 homers, 13 doubles, 36 RBIs and 55 runs scored for the Tigers. He signed with Mississippi State University before the season and was a draft pick of the San Diego Padres back in June.
Potter, a 6-1, 185-pound catcher, helped the Trojans to a second consecutive Class 1A Public School state championship. The Georgia Dugout Preview Class 1A Public Player of the Year, Walker County Co-Player of the Year and University of West Georgia signee batted .398 with five homers, 10 doubles and 37 RBIs.
Players on MaxPreps' Small School All-American Team were selected from schools nationwide that generally have fewer than 1,000 students.
Another Chattanooga-area player, John Rhodes of nearby Chattanooga Christian School, was named to the MaxPreps' Medium School All-American first team. The recent CCS graduate hit .560 for the Chargers with 12 homers, 10 doubles, 43 RBIs and 51 runs scored.