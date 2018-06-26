The Catoosa Great White Sharks took another step toward a Chattanooga Area Swim League Red Division title on Monday night.
Though they never trailed in the team score all evening long, their road match against the Fairyland Flash was far from comfortable. But in the end, however, the Great White Sharks found a way to keep the Flash in the rear view mirror as they posted a narrow 395-389 victory at the Fairyland Club pool atop Lookout Mountain.
The win gave the Sharks a season sweep of the Flash and put them at 5-0 in the Red Division standings with just three division match-ups remaining. Up next for Catoosa is the first of two much-anticipated showdowns with Chattanooga Golf and Country Club.
The Wavemakers will come to Fort Oglethorpe on Thursday at 6 p.m., sitting in second place in the Red Division with a 4-1 mark.
Catoosa will make the drive to Cleveland to face the Aqua Tigers on July 2 before returning home to take on CGCC in the regular season finale on July 9.
Fairyland is now tied with Cleveland at 2-3 in the division standings, while Big Ridge (0-6) sits in last place.
Catoosa will also host the Georgia Recreation and Parks Association District 5 meet this Saturday. That meet does not count in the CASL standings.