A combined team of Catoosa County prep swimmers traveled south on Thursday for the Calhoun Invitational.
The Catoosa swimmers placed in the top five of seven different events on the girls' side. Freshman Julia Striker had a big day as she won the 500-yard freestyle in a time of (5:38.41) and placed second in the 200 free (2:06.15). Striker's times qualified her for the GHSA state meet in both events.
Striker also teamed up with her Heritage High teammates Emma Connelly, Abigail Dodd and Emma Bradford to take second in the 200 free relay. Their time of 1:51.23 was also enough to qualify them for state.
Connelly would go on to finish runner-up in the 50 free (27.69). Bradford was third in the 100 breaststroke (1:16.57). Connelly also finished fourth in the 100 free (1:01.47). Connelly, Bradford, Striker and Dodd were fourth in the 200 medley relay (2:08.10), while Bradford finished fifth in the 50 free (28.25).
Earning top-five finishes on the boys' side was Heritage's Lance Marshall, who took third in both the 100 butterfly (1:01.84) and in the 100 backstroke (1:03.57).
The swimmers will compete again on Saturday at the McCallie Invitational.