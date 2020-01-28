For the second consecutive year, Heritage Middle School claimed the girls' team title at the Northwest Georgia Middle School Championships. This year's event was held Jan. 24-25 at the Calhoun Aquatic Center.
The team of Emma Pulliam, Mariana Easley, Lisa Afonshina and Jayden Jones took first place in the 200-yard medley relay (2:05.38). Afonshina, Easley, Pulliam and Emma Williams were first in the 200 freestyle relay (1:51.86). Williams, Jones, Jaslin Pack and Anna Bradford were second in the 400 freestyle relay (4:48.03), while Bradford, Pack, Lily Marshall and Zoe Brown finished sixth in the 200 medley relay (2:47.38).
Individually, Easley was first in the 200 individual medley (2:30.60) and first in the 100 breaststroke (1:17.47). Pulliam also claimed first place in the 50 freestyle (26.68).
Afonshina was runner-up in the 200 freestyle (2:22.28) and in the 100 butterfly (1:15.65), while Jones finished second in the 100 freestyle (1:07.70). Pulliam also took third in the 100 backstroke (1:10.46) and Jones was fourth in the 50 freestyle (31.27).
Williams finished fifth in both the 100 freestyle (1:09.21) and in the 100 backstroke (1:18.85). Pack was fifth in the 100 breaststroke (1:37.99), while Marshall finished sixth in the 100 butterfly (1:34.36).
Ringgold's Lilly Cappellazzo placed sixth in both the 50 freestyle (31.54) and in the 100 breaststroke (1:38.63).
Heritage's girls finished with 311 points to beat Dalton (300) by just 11 points. Ringgold finished 12th in the girls' standings.
On the boys' side, Ringgold's Kirill Ledbed was the lone winner from Catoosa County as he touched the wall first in the 50 freestyle (26.77). Ledbed also placed sixth in the 100 breaststroke (1:25.09).
Levi Cragle of Heritage was fourth in the 200 freestyle (2:30.78) and fifth in the grueling 500 freestyle (6:54.81). Alexander Grayson was fourth in the 100 backstroke for Heritage (1:24.69), while his teammate Hayden Scheeler placed sixth in the 50 freestyle (28.37) and in the 100 freestyle (1:09.25).
Dalton's boys won the meet with Calhoun finishing second. Heritage was seventh and Ringgold finished ninth.
In the combined standings, Dalton, Calhoun and Heritage earned the top three spots with Ringgold placing 10th overall.