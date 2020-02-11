Members of the Heritage High School girls' swim team participated in the GHSA State Championships at Georgia Tech this past weekend.
Freshman Julia Striker swam a 2:04.37 in the preliminaries of the 200-yard freestyle on Friday night before coming back in the finals to clock a 2:02.44. She placed 15th in the event.
Striker also participated in the 500-yard freestyle. She swam a 5:28.54 in the preliminaries and clocked in at 5:30.06 in the finals to place ninth overall.
Karen Zhao of North Oconee won the 200 freestyle in a time of 1:50.31, nearly 1.5 seconds ahead of Clarke Central's Lucy Yeomans (1:52.13). Kyla Maloney of Chamblee (1:52.65) finished third.
Yeomans won the 500 freestyle final with a time of 5:00.66. Morgan Jenny of St. Pius X was second (5:10.53) and Blessed Trinity's Amelia Cooper was third (5:11.25).
Striker, along with Abby Dodd, Emma Connelly and Emma Bradford, also participated in two relays events.
They swam a 2:01.75 in the preliminaries of the 200 medley relay and clocked in at 1:50.36 in the preliminaries of the 200 freestyle relay. However, neither time was good enough to make the finals.
Chamblee won the 200 medley relay in a time of 1:48.37, followed by Marist (1:48.91) and Starr's Mill (1:49.08) in the Class 4A-5A Division. Oconee County took the 200 freestyle relay in 1:39.86, followed by McIntosh (1:40.18) and Starr's Mill (1:40.61).