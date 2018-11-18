Members of the Heritage High School swim team punched their tickets to the GHSA state championships at the end of the season with qualifying performances at the McCallie Invitational on Saturday.
Hannah Smith qualified individually in the 100 butterfly (59.98 seconds) and in the 200 freestyle (1:59.55).
Smith also joined Emma Bradford, Emma Connelly and Saulye Nichols as they clocked in at 1:48.51 to qualify for state in the 200 freestyle relay.
The state finals are scheduled for Feb. 7-9, 2019 at Georgia Tech.