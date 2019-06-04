The Chattanooga Area Swim League (CASL) saw picture-perfect conditions on Monday for the first night of the 2019 season.
Atop Lookout Mountain, the Fairyland Flash got off to a fast start with a big win over the Cleveland Aqua Tigers, 515-235.
Bella McBryar, Will Jackson, Ellie Taliaferro and Ben Bevill all scored 19 points for the Flash in the Red Division clash. Evelyn Stein and Harrison Barnes had 18 points each, followed by Sammy Jackson, Teddy Wingfield, Hank Wingfield and Charles Barnes with 17. Wilder Wingfield picked up 16 points for the home team, while Will Ozburn, Frances Bohner and Grant McBryar each added 15.
Other double-digit scorers included Amy Bastone (14), Win Stribling and Emmy Cole (12), Lainey Hales, Strib Stribling, Demi Stribling, Josie Stribling, Caroline Carr and Vika Wardell (11) and Kent Wingfield, Lila Montgomery, Lizzie Wilson, Kylie Eiselstein and Catherine Carr (10).
Meanwhile in Fort Oglethorpe, the Catoosa Great White Sharks, winners of the Red Division a year ago, got their first taste of competition in the always-tough Blue Division of the CASL after last season's division title earned them a league promotion.
The Great White Sharks put up a solid showing against traditional CASL stalwart Stuart Heights, but they would ultimately lose the meet, 479.5-323.5.
Keeley Mountjoy led Catoosa with 18 points, followed by 15 points apiece by Reece Gallagher, Emma Pulliam and Helen Webb. Colson Chappelear had 14 points. Allie O’Donnell picked up 12 points. Eston Burns and Lisa Afonshina had 11 points each and Easton O’Donnell's 10 points rounded out the double-figure scorers for the Sharks.
This Thursday's action will see Fairyland (1-0) travel to Red Bank, while Catoosa (0-1) will again have its work cut out for them as they head north to longtime CASL powerhouse Signal Mountain for their first-ever meeting with the Green Giants. Signal Mountain has won two of the last four CASL season-ending City Meets.