The Fairyland Flash maintained their place atop the Chattanooga Area Swim League's Red Division standings with a 494-247 win over the Cleveland Aqua Tigers in Cleveland on Thursday night.
Double-digit scorers were plentiful for the Flash, who got 19 points from Harrison Barnes, Ben Bevill and Will Jackson. Bella McBryar, Madeline Bond, Sammy Jackson, Drew Bond, Teddy Wingfield and Ellie Taliaferro all scored 17 points, while Grant McBryar, Ari Bond, Frances Bohner, Kylie Eiselstein and Wilder Wingfield all added 15 apiece.
Amy Bastone finished the night with 14 points, followed by Jane Eiselstein with 13 and Vika Wardell, Campbell Naggar and Charles Barnes with 12 each. Eleven-point scorers included Lila Montgomery, Catherine Carr, Hank Wingfield and Nate Jackson, while 10-point scorers were Alder Wingfield, Kent Wingfield and Hudson Cook.
Fairyland (5-1) is currently tied for the division lead with Calhoun (5-1). However, the Flash currently have the tiebreaker against the Blue Barracudas due to their 387-319 home win over Calhoun on June 17. Fairyland will swim at Calhoun on July 8 in the final meet before the Bill Caulkins City Meet (at Baylor, July 12-13) to determine the division champion.
This past week was another tough one for the Catoosa Great White Sharks, who are still in search of their first victory in the CASL's upper Blue Division.
On Monday, Stuart Heights dealt Catoosa a 467-334 loss. Emma Pulliam had 19 points for the Sharks, followed by Keeley Mountjoy with 18, Colson Chappelear and Helen Webb with 17, Isaac Berry with 15, Tucker Pulliam with 14, Lisa Afonshina with 13 and Mariana Easley with 12.
Catoosa dropped to 0-7 overall on Thursday with a 523-255 loss at division front-runner and still-unbeaten Ooltewah. Emma Pulliam paced the Sharks with 15 points. Webb added 13, followed by Afonshina with 12 and Chappelear with 10.
Catoosa's last chance to score a win before the City meet will come on July 8 when they host Dalton at the Fort Oglethorpe City Pool.